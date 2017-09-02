More Politics News

September 2, 2017 8:03 AM

Former union official to plead guilty to embezzling $280K

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Federal court documents indicate a former Machinists union official at Bath Iron Works has acknowledged embezzling $280,000 from the union.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2extXce ) reports that Ryan Jones of Biddeford is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court.

Jones was secretary-treasurer when he allegedly made 199 unauthorized withdrawals from the bank account of Local S6 of the Machinists union in Bath.

The union released a statement in August saying it had discovered the funds were missing and barred Jones from holding an elected union office.

Jones and his attorney signed a plea agreement on Aug. 22. He faces penalties of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

