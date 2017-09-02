More Politics News

September 2, 2017 4:40 AM

Russian minister criticizes Moldova's call for troop pullout

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Russia's foreign minister has criticized a move by Moldova to call for the removal of Russian troops from a pro-Russia separatist region at an upcoming U.N. meeting.

Moldova's Radio Chisinau on Saturday cited Sergey Lavrov as saying the move was "inspired from abroad," an apparent reference to the U.S. and the European Union. Lavrov said it could destabilize the region.

Russia has 1,000 troops and 500 peacekeepers stationed in Trans-Dniester, which broke away from Moldova in 1990, fearing reunification with neighboring Romania. About 1,500 people died in a 1992 civil war there.

Moldova's ambassador to the U.N., Victor Moraru, recently asked the U.N. to discuss Russian troop withdrawal from Trans-Dniester on the sidelines of the Sept. 12 General Assembly in New York, something Russia opposes.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Pause
Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown

Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally 1:49

Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News