September 2, 2017 2:30 AM

Gunmen kills 2 in attack on opposition lawmaker in Pakistan

The Associated Press
KARACHI, Pakistan

Pakistani police say two gunmen targeting an ethnic party lawmaker after Eid prayers instead gunned down two others, including a child, in the southern port city of Karachi.

Police officer Pir Mohammad Shah said lawmaker Khawaja Izharul Hasan escaped uninjured in the attack Saturday but the child and a police officer were killed.

Shah said one of the attackers was also gunned down by police during a chase.

Hasan belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which represents the Urdu speaking population. He was meeting and greeting people after Eid prayers when gunmen struck in a north Karachi neighborhood.

The party was divided after its self-exiled founder, Altaf Hussain, uttered anti-Pakistan remarks in London last year. He is wanted in many criminal cases back home.

