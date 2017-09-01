NKorea missile fear sets pre-emptive strike debate in Japan

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2016 file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center standing, reviews members of Japan Self-Defense Forces SDF) during the Self-Defense Forces Day at Asaka Base, north of Tokyo. Japan is debating whether to develop limited pre-emptive strike capability and buy cruise missiles - ideas that were anathema in the pacifist country before the North Korea missile threat. Abe, since taking office in 2012, has expanded Japan’s military role, allowing it to take on a greater task in international peacekeeping.