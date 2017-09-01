Bill aimed at halting Mojave Desert water project stalls

California lawmakers won't try to slow down a company's plan to pump water from below the Mojave Desert to sell in Southern California.
A bill called the "California Desert Protection Act" was held Friday in a committee and won't be voted on this year. Gov. Jerry Brown and U.S. Sen. Dianna Feinstein had urged lawmakers to pass it.
Cadiz Inc. wants to build a 43-mile pipeline along an existing right of way to bring water from below the desert to the Colorado River Aqueduct. The Trump administration recently reversed guidelines that would've prevented Cadiz from using the right of way.
The legislation would have required the state to evaluate whether the project would harm natural or cultural resources.
State Sen. Ricardo Lara says the state shouldn't pass legislation based on one project.
