Foreign investors seek to keep state as lawsuit defendant

Thirty-five foreign investors who sued the state after sinking a collective $18.5 million into a failed beef processing plant are set to take their dispute to the South Dakota Supreme Court.
The Rapid City Journal reports that the state won dismissal in July from the lawsuit involving the EB-5 investment-for-visa program. But the Chinese investors, who want the state to remain in the lawsuit, have asked the high court to consider an appeal of the decision before the litigation is resolved.
The Supreme Court is set to consider the appeal request on Thursday. The lower court's July decision applied only to the state-government defendants, leaving former program administrator Joop Bollen and his business entities as remaining defendants.
The investors' lawsuit seeks to recover the $18.5 million invested into the plant.
