More Politics News

Man who fired at deputies during standoff gets 25 years

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 11:03 AM

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa

An Aurora man who shot at officers after a domestic disturbance turned into a standoff has been sent to prison.

Court records show 55-year-old Dennis Chamberlain was sentenced to 25 years Tuesday in Buchanan County District Court in Independence. He'd been found guilty of attempted murder, kidnapping and two counts of intimidation with a weapon.

Buchanan County sheriff's deputies were sent the night of Oct. 8 to check a report that a man with a gun was threatening a woman at a home in Aurora. Deputies say Chamberlain fired a shot near his wife and then into a door when officers tried to contact him.

The Sheriff's Office says a negotiator took about two hours to talk Chamberlin into surrendering.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

View More Video