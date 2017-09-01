FILE - In this Wednesday Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, radio host Glenn Beck speaks during a Tea Party rally against the Iran deal on the West Lawn of the Capitol in Washington. Beck said on Aug. 31. 2017, he had cut 20 percent of the staff at his companies, The Blaze and Mercury Radio Arts.
Glenn Beck cuts staffers at The Blaze, Mercury Radio Arts

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 10:53 AM

IRVING, Texas

Glenn Beck says he has laid off 20 percent of the staff at his conservative media outlet, The Blaze, and its parent company, Mercury Radio Arts.

Beck made the announcement Thursday in an article on The Blaze. He writes that his heart was heavy in making the decision, but it's "an important first step in getting to where we are going." The conservative commentator didn't give the exact number of staffers who were cut.

Beck addressed the challenges of navigating the media landscape, writing that he realized The Blaze had "to become more nimble and drastically adjust our approach to keep pace."

Beck created Irving, Texas-based The Blaze as a website in 2010 and The Blaze TV a year later, months after his departure from Fox News Channel.

