Judge nixes $1M request for lawyer fees in case worth $125K

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 10:47 AM

SCRANTON, Pa.

A federal judge has angrily rejected a request for more than $900,000 in legal fees in a Pennsylvania insurance case that saw the attorneys' client receive just $125,000.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2vxFyza ) reports U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion found the fee request so "mind-boggling" and "outrageously excessive" that he's planning to report the attorneys involved to the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. The board investigates complaints of attorney misconduct.

Mannion says the bill is based on 2,583 hours, or the equivalent of 323 8-hour days spent on the case.

Lead attorney Michael Pisanchyn defended the request saying he and another attorney worked hard on the 2013 lawsuit to hold an insurance company responsible for delaying payment of a $25,000 car crash claim and won the client another $100,000 at trial.

