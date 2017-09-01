NYC employees can donate to Harvey relief through paychecks

New York City says its employees will be able to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts directly from their paychecks.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito announced Friday that the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City will disperse 100 percent of the paycheck donations to "reputable" groups already working in Houston and the surrounding areas.
People who are not city employees also can donate through the fund's website .
Rescuers from New York City's police department, fire department and Emergency Medical Services were deployed Sunday to assist in the disaster response.
New York got support from around the country after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
