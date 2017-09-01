More Politics News

Police release name of man shot by officer in Connecticut

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 10:26 AM

NEW MILFORD, Conn.

Authorities have released the identity of the Connecticut man shot and killed by police this week, as well as the officer who shot him.

State police said Thursday that 62-year-old Kostatinos Sfaelos was shot and killed on Monday afternoon in New Milford by Officer Christopher Hayes.

Hayes, a 3-year veteran, was among several officers who responded to a report of a disturbance at Sfaelos's home. His wife had called police to say she feared that her husband was going to harm himself.

Authorities say Sfaelos ran into the nearby woods with a shotgun when police arrived. Police say when he emerged from the woods a short time later he ignored several orders to drop the gun before Hayes opened fire. He died at the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

