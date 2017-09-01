Northern Kansas deputy shoots, wounds man who brandished gun

Authorities say a northwest Kansas sheriff's deputy has shot and wounded a man who pointed a handgun at another deputy.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the Decatur County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened Thursday night when the deputies responded to a domestic situation at a rural home. A Decatur County dispatcher reading from a news release said Friday morning that the deputies encountered a man holding a gun when they arrived.
The release says the man pointed the gun at one of the deputies, and the other deputy fired his weapon. The wounded man was taken a hospital, and his condition isn't known. The man's name wasn't immediately released.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation.
