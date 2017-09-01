In this July 31, 2017 photo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly shakes hands with President Donald Trump after being privately sworn in during a ceremony in the Oval Office in Washington. Trump is praising his chief of staff and says his administration is getting things done at a “record clip."
Trump says John Kelly doing 'great job' as chief of staff

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 9:28 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is praising his chief of staff and says his administration is getting things done at a "record clip."

Trump took to Twitter to push the positive pronouncements Friday morning amid reports that he's feeling increasingly shackled by his chief of staff's attempts to control the information he receives and limit who has access to the president.

Trump says John Kelly is "doing a great job as Chief of Staff" and says he "could not be happier or more impressed."

Trump is also insisting that his administration is getting "things done at a record clip," despite his failed attempt at a health care overhaul and other major setbacks.

Trump adds: "Many big decisions to be made over the coming days and weeks. AMERICA FIRST!"

