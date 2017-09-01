More Politics News

Helicopter noise over Hawaii houses incites resident outcry

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 9:15 AM

HILO, Hawaii

County officials are working with a Hawaii advocacy group to address residents' concerns with the noise tourism helicopters make.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2euW1wN ) that Big Island residents who are tired of helicopters flying over their houses stood outside the Hilo International Airport on Tuesday and decried the noise, shortly after meeting with Mayor Harry Kim.

Hawaii County Council members sent the residents' concerns to the state, asking officials to pressure the Federal Aviation Administration into stopping flights over residential areas.

Helicopter operators, however, say flying over the ocean could be dangerous because pilots need to be within "visual contact" of land at all times.

Federal spokesman Ian Gregor said the Aviation Administration is in talks with the state Department of Transportation about hosting a community meeting on helicopter noise.

