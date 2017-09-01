More Politics News

Zimbabwe's 1st lady speaks out, but not on assault claim

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 8:58 AM

GWERU, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's first lady has made her first public statement since being accused of assaulting a young model in neighboring South Africa, but she steered clear of the incident in her comments.

Grace Mugabe appeared with her 93-year-old husband Friday at a political rally ahead of next year's elections.

Zimbabwe's government and state media have kept silence on the accusations against the first lady. She returned to Zimbabwe last month after South Africa granted her diplomatic immunity.

Mugabe used her appearance at the rally to criticize ruling party members who publicly declare loyalty to President Robert Mugabe but insult his family behind his back.

She says that "if you insult Mugabe, you will not be blessed."

The ruling party's youth leader urged the first lady to discipline youths who "misbehave."

