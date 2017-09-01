A look at Kenya's presidential candidates ... again

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta casts his ballot, accompanied by his wife Margaret, center-left, in Gatundu, north of Nairobi, in Kenya. Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 nullified Kenyatta's election win last month as unconstitutional and called for new elections within 60 days, shocking a country that had been braced for further protests by opposition supporters. Ben Curtis, File AP Photo