Federal agency warns Rhode Island of benefits overpayment

The federal agency that oversees food stamps has warned Rhode Island that it could be on the hook for overpayment of benefits.
The head of the state's Department of Human Services told lawmakers Thursday she couldn't estimate how much the state might owe. A letter from the Food and Nutrition Service says it could be "significant."
The DHS head said the agency has been transparent about issues with "timeliness and accuracy" since the faulty rollout of a new benefits system.
WPRI-TV reports some lawmakers want to know if Deloitte, the company that built the system, will shoulder any of the potential costs. Officials say they are discussing that possibility. The company has already issued the state a $27 million credit to cover other costs.
