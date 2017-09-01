More Politics News

Kentucky agriculture commissioner will travel to Japan

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 2:40 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's Republican agriculture commissioner will travel to Japan next week as part of a trade mission with the United States Meat Export Federation.

Ryan Quarles says he will meet with businesses interested in purchasing products from the United States. Quarles said the United States Meat Export Federation is paying for the trip and no state tax dollars will pay for his travel expenses.

Kentucky Cattlemen's Association Executive Vice President Dave Maples and Kentucky Corn Promotion Council board member Ray Allan Mackey will also be on the trip.

Kentucky exported more than $1 billion in agricultural and other related products in 2016, including $108 million worth of exports to Japan.

