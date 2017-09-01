More Politics News

Kuwait's ruler, mediating Qatar crisis, heads to Washington

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 1:15 AM

KUWAIT CITY

Kuwait's ruler, who is trying to mediate an end to the Qatar diplomatic crisis, is traveling to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The office of Kuwaiti emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah says he leaves Friday for the U.S.

Sheikh Sabah is scheduled to meet Thursday with Trump.

The 88-year-old ruler of the oil-rich staunch U.S. ally has so far been unsuccessful in his efforts to end the crisis.

The dispute began June 5 when Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all cut ties to Doha over allegations Qatar funds extremists and has ties that are too warm with Iran. Qatar long has denied funding extremists.

U.S. officials also have shuttled among the countries, seeking to end the crisis engulfing America's Mideast allies.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

View More Video