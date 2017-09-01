More Politics News

Lawmakers could tackle ranked-choice voting, pot bills

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 12:20 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

The Democratic House speaker hopes lawmakers will tackle ranked choice voting and marijuana legalization bills when they return for a special session this fall.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage told lawmakers Wednesday he's calling them back to Augusta over problems with a law taking effect Nov.1 allowing local regulation of food. Speaker Sara Gideon's office says she hopes to choose a date for the special session with the governor soon.

Ranked choice voting is when voters rank candidates in order of preference. Maine's high court deemed the voter-approved law unconstitutional for state-level elections.

Gideon's spokeswoman says leaving the law as-is could lead to lawsuits.

A bill to legalize recreational marijuana sales is set for a Sept. 25 hearing.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

View More Video