Lawmakers could tackle ranked-choice voting, pot bills

The Democratic House speaker hopes lawmakers will tackle ranked choice voting and marijuana legalization bills when they return for a special session this fall.
Maine Gov. Paul LePage told lawmakers Wednesday he's calling them back to Augusta over problems with a law taking effect Nov.1 allowing local regulation of food. Speaker Sara Gideon's office says she hopes to choose a date for the special session with the governor soon.
Ranked choice voting is when voters rank candidates in order of preference. Maine's high court deemed the voter-approved law unconstitutional for state-level elections.
Gideon's spokeswoman says leaving the law as-is could lead to lawsuits.
A bill to legalize recreational marijuana sales is set for a Sept. 25 hearing.
