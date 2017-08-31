Trump plans visit to North Dakota to talk about tax reform

President Donald Trump is planning a trip to North Dakota to talk about tax reform.
Spokesmen for both the White House and North Dakota Republican Sen. John Hoeven confirmed Thursday that Trump is planning to visit the Bismarck-Mandan area on Wednesday, but would not give any further details.
Trump rolled to victory in North Dakota with nearly 63 percent of the vote, the largest margin of victory in a presidential race since Ronald Reagan in 1980. Trump also made a campaign stop in Bismarck.
