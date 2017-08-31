More Politics News

August 31, 2017 8:20 PM

NY AG clears police in Bronx stun gun death

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A state probe has cleared the New York Police Department of any blame in the death of an emotionally disturbed Bronx man subdued with a stun gun.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office said in a report Thursday the actions by police in the November, 2016 death of Ariel Galarza were not criminal.

Police say the 49-year-old Galarza threatened officers with a bottle before a sergeant discharged his stun gun twice. Galarza went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The report said a "police officer may justifiably use reasonable force in order to protect himself."

Schneiderman's office has the power to investigate deaths of unarmed people at the hands of police.

An attorney for Galarza's family, Sanford Rubenstein, said the family was "extremely disappointed" in the decision not to bring criminal charges against the police officers involved.

Rubenstein said the family plans to file a civil action next week in Bronx Supreme Court alleging wrongful death.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

Pause
Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests 0:47

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown

Rep. Mark Sanford on Trump's NAFTA threats 2:27

Rep. Mark Sanford on Trump's NAFTA threats

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News