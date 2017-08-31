Nebraska state Sen. Hansen announces re-election bid

More Politics News

August 31, 2017

LINCOLN, Neb.

A Nebraska state senator from Lincoln says he is running for another term.

Sen. Matt Hansen kicked off his re-election campaign with an email announcement on Thursday. Hansen was first elected in 2014 to represent Legislative District 26, encompassing northeast Lincoln.

Hansen says he will focus his campaign on supporting Nebraska's students, investing in neighborhoods and communities and protecting workers and the economy.

Hansen is a registered Democrat in the officially nonpartisan seat.

