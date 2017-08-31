Results show Curtis won Utah GOP election with 43 percent

Final election results from a three-way Republican race to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress show Provo Mayor John Curtis captured 43 percent of the vote to become the GOP's nominee.
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday certified the results of the Aug. 15 election.
The results show 40 percent of active Republican voters in Utah's 3rd Congressional District participated.
Turnout in last year's primary when Chaffez easily defeated a longshot challenger was 33 percent.
Curtis won 7,795 more than former state lawmaker Chris Herrod. Herrod finished second with 33 percent of the vote.
Tanner Ainge, a business consultant and son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge, came in third with 24 percent.
Curtis will face Democratic physician Kathie Allen and third-party candidate Jim Bennett, son of the late GOP Sen. Bob Bennett of Utah, in a November election.
