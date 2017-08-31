Wisconsin AG creates temporary crime lab positions

Attorney General Brad Schimel is creating 11 new temporary crime lab positions to handle increased submissions.
The state Justice Department issued a news release Thursday saying that submissions from local police rose 49 percent from 2015 to 2016 and 31 percent in the prior year.
The release says Schimel has created five additional positions to catalog evidence from crime scenes and writing reports. He also has created six biologist positions to help DNA analysts determine the existence of biological evidence that could yield DNA and prepare samples for testing.
The positions will be spread across the Milwaukee, Madison and Wausau crime labs. Funding will come from offender DNA surcharges.
