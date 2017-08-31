State of Alaska weighing options for conducting elections

The state of Alaska is exploring options for conducting elections after 2018, as it is faced with an aging voting system and financial pressures amid an ongoing state budget deficit.
A bipartisan working group established by Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott is examining the issue.
State elections director Josie Bahnke says one option that has gotten attention would include allowing for early, in-person voting and voting by mail.
But she says discussions are preliminary and more research must be done to see how or if this approach would work in Alaska.
The discussion comes amid what the Division of Elections sees as a shift in how Alaskans vote. Roughly one-third voted early for the 2016 general election.
Bahnke says the hope is to have draft recommendations completed by early next year.
