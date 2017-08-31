More Politics News

August 31, 2017 3:16 PM

Lembo drops Democratic bid for Connecticut governor

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo is dropping his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor and will instead seek re-election to his current position.

The announcement Thursday eliminates one of the better known Democrats from a crowded field of candidates mulling a run for the nomination to succeed Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in the 2018 election. Malloy is not seeking re-election.

Lembo said in a statement that he wants to remain in place as "an independent government watchdog and advocate for essential fiscal and economic reform."

Another well-known Democrat, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, has not yet said whether she plans to run for governor.

