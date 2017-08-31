Lembo drops Democratic bid for Connecticut governor

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo is dropping his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor and will instead seek re-election to his current position.
The announcement Thursday eliminates one of the better known Democrats from a crowded field of candidates mulling a run for the nomination to succeed Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in the 2018 election. Malloy is not seeking re-election.
Lembo said in a statement that he wants to remain in place as "an independent government watchdog and advocate for essential fiscal and economic reform."
Another well-known Democrat, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, has not yet said whether she plans to run for governor.
