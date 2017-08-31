Dartmouth: Prof's antifa comments prompted surge of reaction

Dartmouth College's president says a professor's televised comments on the anti-fascism movement prompted a surge of reaction from students, families, alumni and others who interpreted his remarks as supporting violent protest and believed he was speaking for Dartmouth.
President Philip Hanlon responded Thursday to a letter from more than 100 Dartmouth faculty members condemning his Aug. 21 statement distancing the institution from Mark Bray's comments.
Bray, author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," has explained the movement in television interviews, saying many recognize self-defense is a legitimate response to white supremacist and neo-Nazi violence.
After Bray's appearance on "Meet the Press," Hanlon wrote that Bray's statements "supporting violent protest" don't represent Dartmouth's views but the college has helped him disseminate his research via access to the college's media studios.
Comments