This undated photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows Richard Wilson Preston, who is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school during the Aug. 12, 2017, white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Preston waived his right to challenge extradition during a hearing in Baltimore County, Md, on Monday, Aug. 28.
This undated photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows Richard Wilson Preston, who is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school during the Aug. 12, 2017, white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Preston waived his right to challenge extradition during a hearing in Baltimore County, Md, on Monday, Aug. 28. Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows Richard Wilson Preston, who is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school during the Aug. 12, 2017, white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Preston waived his right to challenge extradition during a hearing in Baltimore County, Md, on Monday, Aug. 28. Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP)

More Politics News

Bond denied for white nationalist after prosecutors appeal

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 9:17 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

A judge has denied bond for white nationalist Christopher Cantwell, who faces felony charges in connection with a torchlit rally at the University of Virginia.

TV station WVIR reports the judge reversed a lower court's decision Thursday that had set bond at $25,000. The judge ruled Cantwell is a flight risk and his hate speech makes him a threat to others.

Cantwell told The Associated Press he pepper-sprayed a counter-demonstrator in self-defense during an Aug. 11 protest, a day before the much larger white nationalist rally.

Also Thursday, Ku Klux Klan member Richard Wilson Preston Jr. of Baltimore, who is charged with firing a gun during the rally, made an initial court appearance. The station reports he appeared via video. Bond wasn't set because he doesn't have an attorney yet.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

View More Video