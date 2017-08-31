Bond denied for white nationalist after prosecutors appeal

This undated photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows Richard Wilson Preston, who is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school during the Aug. 12, 2017, white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Preston waived his right to challenge extradition during a hearing in Baltimore County, Md, on Monday, Aug. 28. Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP)