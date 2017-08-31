1 conviction reversed for Alaska militia boss, others upheld

A federal appeals court has reversed a former Fairbanks militia leader's murder solicitation conviction, but affirmed his murder conspiracy conviction — among others.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2wpjfZO ) a panel of three U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges filed a memorandum Tuesday that grants Francis Schaeffer Cox a new sentencing for the murder solicitation conviction.
Cox, an advocate for gun rights and the anti-government sovereign citizen ideology, was convicted of nine felonies by an Anchorage jury in 2012. The charges included conspiracy to murder federal officials, solicitation to murder federal officials and charges of owning and conspiring to own illegal weapons.
Cox was sentenced to 26 years in prison and it's not clear how the reversal will impact his sentence.
Comments