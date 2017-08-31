More Politics News

August 31, 2017 3:34 PM

Money to address chemical in North Carolina river approved

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina legislators have approved money to clean up and monitor a little-studied chemical dumped into a river that serves as drinking water for hundreds of thousands of people.

Wilmington-area residents are worried after learning recently about GenX, a chemical that a plant discharged for years into the Cape Fear River. There are no federal health standards for evaluating GenX.

The bill the General Assembly approved Thursday allocates funds for local water utilities to remove GenX from river water they take in and for UNC-Wilmington to test the river's chemicals.

The measure now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper, who wanted several times more money approved to improve statewide water quality regulation. Almost all of his fellow Democrats opposed the Republican measure also because of unrelated provisions in the bill.

