Former Maine governor says he'd consider another run

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 12:34 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

Former Maine Democratic Gov. John Baldacci says he would seriously mull another run for governor if he has concerns with the field of candidates.

Baldacci on a Thursday radio appearance said he could consider entering the race if he doesn't see enough "moderation" or bipartisan spirit among candidates.

So far, 15 candidates, including nine Democrats registered to run for the 2018 gubernatorial race. Republican Gov. Paul LePage can't run again due to term limits.

LePage and former state health and human services head Mary Mayhew, a Republican, have blamed Baldacci's administration for issues including Medicaid shortfalls.

Baldacci served as U.S. representative for Maine's 2nd Congressional District from 1995 to 2003. He served as governor until 2011 and joined firm Pierce Atwood in 2012 as a senior economic and government relations adviser.

