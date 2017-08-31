Family of man killed by Little Rock police file lawsuit

The family of a man shot and killed by a Little Rock police officer last year has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming his death could have been prevented and questioning the way the police department handled its investigation of the shooting.
Attorneys for the family of 46-year-old Roy Lee Richards filed a lawsuit Thursday against the officer, the city and the chief of police. Richards was shot and killed on Oct. 25 after police said he pointed a long gun at his uncle during a dispute.
The lawsuit says the weapon was later determined to be an air rifle that was pointed at the ground at the time he was shot and that he didn't pose a risk to his uncle.
The city attorney declined comment.
