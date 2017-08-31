More Politics News

August 31, 2017 12:17 PM

Seeking help with Afghanistan, US holds up $255M to Pakistan

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Trump administration is holding up $255 million in military assistance for Pakistan until it cracks down on extremist groups that destabilize Afghanistan.

It's the first major sign of how President Donald Trump will execute his plan to persuade Pakistan to stop harboring insurgents. Trump announced the Pakistan emphasis last week when he unveiled his Afghanistan strategy.

The administration faced a Sept. 30 deadline to say it plans to spend the money, or lose it. The administration is telling Congress it will use the money, but is putting a "pause" on spending it.

State Department officials say the U.S. is looking to see whether Pakistan clamps down on the Haqqani network and other groups blamed for attacks in Afghanistan. The officials weren't authorized to comment by name and requested anonymity.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Pause
Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests 0:47

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:31

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

How the dams have changed Lewiston 3:03

How the dams have changed Lewiston

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News

Politics & Government Videos