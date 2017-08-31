Medicaid fueling opioid epidemic? New theory is challenged

In this Aug. 1, 2017 photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairs a Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing on Steve King, a prominent GOP insider from Wisconsin, nominated to be ambassador to the Czech Republic, on Capitol Hill Washington. An intriguing new theory is gaining traction among “Obamacare’s” conservative foes: The Medicaid expansion to low-income adults under former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act may be fueling the opioid epidemic. If true, that would represent a shocking outcome for government policy. But there’s no evidence that’s happening, say university researchers who have long studied the drug problem. Some say Medicaid may be having the opposite effect, helping mitigate the epidemic. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo