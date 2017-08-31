More Politics News

Port of Vancouver admits to violating meetings law

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 10:59 AM

VANCOUVER, Wash.

In an unusual move, the Port of Vancouver is seeking a ruling against itself in a lawsuit challenging its past interpretation of the Washington Open Public Meetings Act.

The Columbian reports (http://bit.ly/2elIST2 ) the port is being sued by Columbia Riverkeeper, the Sierra Club and Northwest Environmental Defense Center, which allege it violated the Open Public Meetings Act when it discussed the price for a real estate lease to the Vancouver Energy oil terminal during executive session.

Port attorneys admitted in a motion for summary judgment filed Wednesday to violating the meetings act during at least one session in 2013.

Columbia Riverkeeper Executive Director Brett VandenHeuvel says his organization has never seen anyone else ask for a motion against themselves.

The lawsuit is scheduled to be heard Oct. 26.

