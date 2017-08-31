More Politics News

Navy commander accused in bribery scandal has hearing

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 10:56 AM

NORFOLK, Va.

A Navy commander accused of accepting bribes from a Malaysian contractor who supplied the Japan-based 7th fleet has had the military's equivalent of a preliminary hearing to show if there's probable cause to proceed with a court-martial.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Cmdr. Jason Starmer had the hearing at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday.

Starmer is accused of accepting expensive dinners, drinks, and prostitutes from Leonard Francis, otherwise known as "Fat Leonard," in 2012 and 2013. Francis has pleaded guilty to presiding over a conspiracy involving bribes and gifts in exchange for Navy contracts in Southeast Asia.

Coast Guard Lt. Robert Canoy argued that as operations director at the Joint U.S. Military Advisory Group in Bangkok, Thailand, his client wasn't important enough to be part of a conspiracy.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

View More Video