GOP Sen. Toomey to take questions at televised town hall

Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is set to face voters in a televised town hall.
Toomey will take questions at the PBS station in Bethlehem on Thursday night. It's his second televised town hall since President Donald Trump took office.
Toomey, a conservative, was considered to be one of the nation's most vulnerable incumbents heading into last November's election but won a narrow victory for his second term.
The town hall is limited to 54 people, 24 of whom were handpicked by local Republican and Democrat groups. The remaining 30 tickets were made available to the public.
