Man imprisoned for mail fraud; must pay back more than $318K

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 8:51 AM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa

A northern Iowa agricultural products salesman has been imprisoned for mail fraud and must pay restitution of more than $318,000.

Court records say a U.S. district judge in Cedar Rapids sentenced Richard Wubben, of Buffalo Center, on Wednesday to 30 months behind bars and three years of supervised release after he leaves prison. He'd pleaded guilty in April.

Prosecutors say Wubben sold seeds, farm chemicals and other agriculture products for Titan Pro, of Clear Lake, from October 2014 to Dec. 8, 2015, but didn't turn over some money that customers paid.

