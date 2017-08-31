More Politics News

Chief wants 2 more officers fired in stun gun death case

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 8:12 AM

OMAHA, Neb.

Omaha's police chief has called for the firing of two more officers involved in the stun gun death of a mentally ill man.

Assistant City Attorney Bernard in den Bosch said Wednesday that Chief Todd Schmaderer (SHMAH'-dur) recommended the city fire officers Makyla Mead and Jennifer Strudl. The two were the first on the scene of a disturbance call regarding 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels.

Authorities say Bearheels died June 5 after being shocked by Officer Scotty Payne 12 times with a stun gun and being punched by a fourth officer, Ryan McClarty, while being subdued. The two officers are fighting their firings and criminal charges.

Mead and Strudl are on paid leave awaiting a hearing with the city personnel department. Schmaderer has not specified what Mead and Strudl did wrong.

