More Politics News

US Navy sending 2 ships to provide relief in wake of Harvey

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 8:01 AM

NORFOLK, Va.

The U.S. Navy is sending two ships to provide humanitarian aid to areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

News media outlets report that the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge and the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill are scheduled to depart Virginia for the Gulf Coast area on Thursday.

The ships can provide things like medical support and maritime security, among other things.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Norfolk-based Navy helicopter squadrons that were previously sent to the Houston area have rescued hundreds of people impacted by the destructive storm.

Harvey initially came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane in Texas on Friday, then went back out to sea and lingered off the coast as a tropical storm for days, inundating flood-prone Houston.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

View More Video