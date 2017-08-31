More Politics News

Catalan officials deny US warning of attack in Barcelona

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 6:53 AM

MADRID

Regional authorities in Catalonia deny news reports that U.S. anti-terrorism officials warned them of a planned attack in Barcelona, but admit receiving tips of possible attacks from other sources they deemed not very credible.

Catalan regional interior chief Joaquim Forn said Thursday regional police were not warned by the CIA or the National Counterterrorism Center, adding that such warnings would be made through state channels.

Barcelona-based El Periodico newspaper said the U.S. sent the warning May 25 to regional police, specifically mentioning Las Ramblas.

A van attack Aug. 17 on Las Ramblas killed 14 people. One other person was stabbed to death by the Barcelona attacker as he fled. Another attack in nearby Cambrils left 1 dead.

The U.S. embassy in Madrid said it could not comment on intelligence issues.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

View More Video