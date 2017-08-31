Explosions rock flood-crippled chemical plant near Houston

More Videos 1:59 Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence Pause 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him 3:22 How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 2:10 Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey 2:16 Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:27 Rep. Mark Sanford on Trump's NAFTA threats 0:47 Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests 2:03 Canadian man looks on as immigrants stream across the Roxham Road border crossing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant? Fires and two explosions rocked a Houston-area chemical plant on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 in the wake of Harvey and its floods. When it comes to how dangerous the smoke from the plant is, local officials and FEMA have given statements that range from "non-toxic" to "the plume is incredibly dangerous." Fires and two explosions rocked a Houston-area chemical plant on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 in the wake of Harvey and its floods. When it comes to how dangerous the smoke from the plant is, local officials and FEMA have given statements that range from "non-toxic" to "the plume is incredibly dangerous." Meta Viers McClatchy

Fires and two explosions rocked a Houston-area chemical plant on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 in the wake of Harvey and its floods. When it comes to how dangerous the smoke from the plant is, local officials and FEMA have given statements that range from "non-toxic" to "the plume is incredibly dangerous." Meta Viers McClatchy