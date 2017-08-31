In this July 9, 2015, photo, provided by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., human T cells belonging to cancer patients arrive at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s Morris Plains, N.J., facility. The Food and Drug Administration
In this July 9, 2015, photo, provided by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., human T cells belonging to cancer patients arrive at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s Morris Plains, N.J., facility. The Food and Drug Administration FDA) approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients’ own blood cells into an army of leukemia-fighting assassins. Manufacturer Novartis will create those turbocharged cells in this facility and ship them back to hospitals to infuse into patients.
In this July 9, 2015, photo, provided by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., human T cells belonging to cancer patients arrive at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s Morris Plains, N.J., facility. The Food and Drug Administration FDA) approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients’ own blood cells into an army of leukemia-fighting assassins. Manufacturer Novartis will create those turbocharged cells in this facility and ship them back to hospitals to infuse into patients.

More Politics News

US clears breakthrough gene therapy for childhood leukemia

By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer

August 31, 2017 3:28 AM

WASHINGTON

U.S. health officials have approved a breakthrough treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.

The Food and Drug Administration calls the approval historic, the first gene therapy to hit the U.S. market. Made from scratch for every patient, it's one of a wave of "living drugs" under development to fight additional blood cancers and other tumors, too.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals has set the price for its one-time infusion of so-called "CAR-T cells" at $475,000, but says there would be no charge for patients who didn't show a response within a month.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

View More Video