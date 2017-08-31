More Politics News

US flies bombers, fighters in show of force against N.Korea

By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

August 31, 2017 3:03 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea's military says the United States flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.

An official from Seoul's Defense Ministry said Thursday that two B-1B bombers and two F-35 fighters participated in training with South Korean F-15 fighter jets. He didn't want to be named, citing office rulers.

Such flyovers are common when animosity rises on the Korean Peninsula, which is technically in a state of war because the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

North Korea on Tuesday flew a potentially-nuclear capable intermediate range ballistic missile over northern Japan and later called it a "meaningful prelude" to containing the U.S. territory of Guam.

