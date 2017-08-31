Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, left and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wait for their Shinkansen bullet train bound for Tokyo at Kyoto station in Kyoto, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. May arrived Wednesday in Japan for a three-day visit that is expected to focus on Brexit, trade and security.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, left and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wait for their Shinkansen bullet train bound for Tokyo at Kyoto station in Kyoto, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. May arrived Wednesday in Japan for a three-day visit that is expected to focus on Brexit, trade and security. Pool Photo via AP Yoshiko Sato
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, left and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wait for their Shinkansen bullet train bound for Tokyo at Kyoto station in Kyoto, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. May arrived Wednesday in Japan for a three-day visit that is expected to focus on Brexit, trade and security. Pool Photo via AP Yoshiko Sato

More Politics News

Britain's May visits Japanese warship before talks with Abe

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 1:32 AM

TOKYO

British Prime Minister Theresa May visited a Japanese warship Thursday to underscore her country's deepening security ties with Japan.

May and Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera boarded the Izumo on Thursday at a naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.

"My visit today is a sign of the growing cooperation and partnership that we have on defense matters," May said in comments broadcast on Japanese TV.

She was also going to attend a meeting of Japan's National Security Council before holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The British leader is on the second day of a three-day visit to Japan that is focusing on Brexit, trade and security.

She and Abe also met Wednesday after her arrival in Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan. The two agreed to urge China to step up pressure on North Korea to end its nuclear weapons development, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday. The test, which was met with wide condemnation, came less than a month after the U.N. Security Council imposed its toughest-yet sanctions on North Korea.

Late Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that unlike its critics, Beijing sought not only to impose sanctions on North Korea but also to promote talks aimed at preserving peace on the peninsula.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

View More Video