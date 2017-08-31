More Politics News

California high court will decide license-plate data access

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 12:32 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

The California Supreme Court will decide whether the public has a right to information collected by automated license plate readers — devices used by law enforcement that have raised privacy concerns.

The court is expected to issue a ruling Thursday about whether police must disclose license plate reader data under the state's public records act or whether the information falls under an exemption for records related to investigations.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide are using license plate readers on patrol cars and fixed objects such as traffic signals to determine if vehicles are linked to crime.

They say the scans are useful for tracking stolen vehicles, missing children and people wanted by police.

Privacy advocates say they overwhelmingly capture innocent drivers, recording location information that could be used to track people.

