Chip inventor mostly wins in tax fight with California

A decades-long fight over a massive tax bill between California and a computer chip inventor has been resolved — mostly in the inventor's favor.
The state had said Gilbert Hyatt owed it several million dating back to a dispute from the early 1990s over whether he falsely claimed Nevada residence to avoid them.
On Tuesday, a state board that rules over tax disputes found that Hyatt did live in Nevada for most of the disputed time frame, but was still operating his business out of California for several months.
The Sacramento Bee (http://bit.ly/2iJiR5e) reports that means Hyatt owes roughly $1.9 million, plus yet-to-be-calculated interest dating back to 1992. That's far lower than the original $13.3 million the Franchise Tax Board tried to charge him — a figure that could've swelled to $55 million with penalties and interest.
Comments