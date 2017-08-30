Hundreds of Puerto Ricans protest, decry austerity measures

Demonstrators march to protest austerity measures in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, August 30, 2017. Protesters clutched posters decrying austerity measures including new taxes, increases in utility bills and looming furloughs and cuts to a public pension system facing nearly $50 billion in liabilities. The crowd converged at the offices of a federal control board created by U.S. Congress last year to oversee Puerto Rico’s finances. Carlos Giusti AP Photo