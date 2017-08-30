United States Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., gestures while speaking at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Feinstein criticized President Donald Trump's decision to pardon a controversial Arizona sheriff, Joe Arpaio, calling it "a stupid thing to do."
California Democrat blasts Feinstein for Trump comments

By SOPHIA BOLLAG Associated Press

August 30, 2017 7:56 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The Democratic leader of California's Senate is blasting Sen. Dianne Feinstein after the U.S. senator said President Donald Trump could improve as commander-in-chief.

State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon said Wednesday that Feinstein, a fellow Democrat, was being complicit in Trump's behavior. The Los Angeles Democrat says he doesn't believe Trump can become a better president.

During a speech in San Francisco Tuesday night, Feinstein called for patience in dealing with Trump. She said he would likely serve out a full term, drawing boos from the crowd.

Feinstein clarified her remarks in a statement Wednesday, saying she's trying to make progress in a Republican-controlled Congress. She also says she doesn't believe Trump will change but hopes he will.

